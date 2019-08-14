CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Comparing side by side

CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions Inc. 4 1.11 N/A -35.77 0.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 46 66.47 N/A -12.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5% ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CHF Solutions Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival ShockWave Medical Inc. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. ShockWave Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CHF Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CHF Solutions Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CHF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively ShockWave Medical Inc. has an average price target of $33, with potential downside of -23.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.5% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares and 69.8% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3% ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39%

For the past year CHF Solutions Inc. has -58.3% weaker performance while ShockWave Medical Inc. has 60.39% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors ShockWave Medical Inc. beats CHF Solutions Inc.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.