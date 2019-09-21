CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions Inc. 3 0.91 N/A -35.77 0.00 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 4 0.79 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CHF Solutions Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CHF Solutions Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5%

Risk and Volatility

CHF Solutions Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.37. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s 1.35 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CHF Solutions Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. CHF Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for CHF Solutions Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CHF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is $5, which is potential 59.24% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.5% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.5% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14%

For the past year CHF Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. beats CHF Solutions Inc.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.