CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions Inc. 3 0.91 N/A -35.77 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 5 0.54 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5% Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8%

Volatility and Risk

CHF Solutions Inc.’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Nuvectra Corporation has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CHF Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, Nuvectra Corporation which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Nuvectra Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CHF Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CHF Solutions Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CHF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Nuvectra Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 1,076.47% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CHF Solutions Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.5% and 76.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Nuvectra Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3% Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03%

For the past year CHF Solutions Inc. was less bearish than Nuvectra Corporation.

Summary

Nuvectra Corporation beats CHF Solutions Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.