CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) Comparing side by side

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions Inc. 2 0.00 2.56M -35.77 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 2 0.00 17.28M -2.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions Inc. 106,135,986.73% -188.5% -148.5% Nuvectra Corporation 1,048,925,579.70% -63.8% -36.8%

Volatility & Risk

CHF Solutions Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.37 beta. In other hand, Nuvectra Corporation has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CHF Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, Nuvectra Corporation which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Nuvectra Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CHF Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CHF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Nuvectra Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 1,268.82% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.5% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.7% of Nuvectra Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Nuvectra Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3% Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03%

For the past year CHF Solutions Inc. was less bearish than Nuvectra Corporation.

Summary

Nuvectra Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors CHF Solutions Inc.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.