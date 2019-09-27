CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of CHF Solutions Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CHF Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions Inc. 105,051,499.86% -188.50% -148.50% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares CHF Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions Inc. 2.56M 2 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for CHF Solutions Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CHF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 3.00 2.75

The potential upside of the competitors is 184.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CHF Solutions Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year CHF Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while CHF Solutions Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

CHF Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, CHF Solutions Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. CHF Solutions Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CHF Solutions Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

CHF Solutions Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.37. Competitively, CHF Solutions Inc.’s rivals are 4.61% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

CHF Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CHF Solutions Inc.’s competitors beat CHF Solutions Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.