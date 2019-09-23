CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions Inc. 3 0.96 N/A -35.77 0.00 Itamar Medical Ltd. 10 3.76 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CHF Solutions Inc. and Itamar Medical Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CHF Solutions Inc. and Itamar Medical Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.5% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares and 0% of Itamar Medical Ltd. shares. 0.5% are CHF Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58%

For the past year CHF Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Itamar Medical Ltd.

Summary

Itamar Medical Ltd. beats CHF Solutions Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.