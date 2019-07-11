CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Comparing side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions Inc. 5 1.29 N/A -45.02 0.00 Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 54 28.15 N/A -1.01 0.00

Demonstrates CHF Solutions Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -342.6% -274.4% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CHF Solutions Inc. are 2.9 and 2.3. Competitively, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has 24.1 and 23.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CHF Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.6% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHF Solutions Inc. 4.55% -9.58% -56.47% -76.32% -90.97% -46.16% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.59% -5.69% -7.26% 14.27% 80.31% 25.47%

For the past year CHF Solutions Inc. has -46.16% weaker performance while Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has 25.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. beats CHF Solutions Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.