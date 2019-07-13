Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Trimmed Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake by $560,000; First Washington Decreased Position in Paccar (PCAR) by $1.96 Million as Share Value Rose

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 28,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,051 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 159,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 1.06M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 889,896 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 22/05/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO WANTS BUSINESS TO SPAN SEMI-LIQUID CREDIT, MIDDLE MARKET; 16/03/2018 – APOLLO’S FRESH MARKET SELLS $125 MILLION BOND TO REFINANCE DEBT; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 12/03/2018 – Funds Affiliated with Apollo Global Management and Realty Partners Establish Partnership to Pursue Real Estate Investment; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 14 RUPEES PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70M for 14.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 22,990 shares to 76,405 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 274,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.