Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Trimmed Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stake by $525,000 as Stock Value Rose; As Dominion Energy (D) Shares Declined, Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Position

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 843,967 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 85.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 501,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 88,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.85. About 3.29 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 388,603 shares to 803,418 shares, valued at $19.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90 million for 17.58 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $137.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 79,604 shares to 452,500 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.