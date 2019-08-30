Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Decreased by $560,000; Interface (TILE) Holder Harvey Partners Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.93. About 214,480 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 03/05/2018 – Apollo Swings to Loss On Slide in Investment Income -Update; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global reports first quarterly loss in two years; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP SAYS APOLLO OFFER UNDERVALUES COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – Apollo Global Management Planning to Take Diamond Resorts Public; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 12/04/2018 – FirstGroup extends share surge after rejecting Apollo approach; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Apollo Global Management Prop Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A’

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $649.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 99,682 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.41 per share. TILE’s profit will be $27.46M for 5.91 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (TTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ClearOne Wins Preliminary Injunction Against Shure’s MXA910 Ceiling Array Microphone – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv holds 558,659 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 89,771 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 92,245 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs has invested 0.01% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 2.66M shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 98,228 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) or 22,200 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 764,310 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com has 0.07% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 19,369 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com accumulated 106,617 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,096 are owned by Hanson And Doremus Mngmt. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 0.1% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). 108 were accumulated by Assetmark.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 180,434 shares. Arrowmark Colorado has 130,819 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 4,890 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 10,000 shares. Select Equity Gru LP owns 1.19M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 76,454 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 249,192 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Lc has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 32,555 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.05% or 6.83M shares. 28,341 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Cheyne Cap Mngmt (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.31% or 87,418 shares in its portfolio. Hmi Lc accumulated 6.36 million shares.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apollo Global Management, LLC PFD SERIES A declares $0.3984 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: BlackRock, ABG, Shaquille O’Neal, Leonard Green, Riverside, KKR, ParkerGale – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alteryx’s Revenue and Customer Growth Continue to Propel the Company Forward – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Hershey, One Brands, Pilgrim’s Pride, Hain Celestial, HGGC, Transom – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 28, 2019.