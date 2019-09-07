Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Position in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Decreased by $560,000; Fisher Asset Management Increases Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST)

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 57,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 2.84 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687.86M, up from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02M shares traded or 65.21% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 6.06 million shares traded or 210.97% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 21/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP APO.N CEO LEON BLACK SAYS WILL PROBABLY RAISE ANOTHER NATURAL RESOURCES FUND LATER THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – HNA’s Spanish Hotelier Stake Is Said to Attract Elliott, Apollo; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CAREERBUILDER DEBT REDUCTION FROM EMSI SALE PROCEEDS IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q NET INCOME 2.5B RUPEES, EST. 2.48B; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO HOLD EARLY TALKS ON POTENTIAL RACKSPACE IPO; 21/03/2018 – ILG IS SAID TO EXLORE MERGER WITH APOLLO’S DIAMOND RESORTS:RTRS

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $222.80 million for 16.95 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Liability has 8,295 shares. Regions Fin Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). The New York-based Jane Street Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Tiger Legatus Mngmt Lc owns 4.3% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 325,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has 85,000 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Select Equity Group Inc LP owns 1.19M shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 41,140 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Barnett & Company reported 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 6,605 are owned by Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Co. Moreover, Beck Mack Oliver Lc has 3.62% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Capital Int Invsts owns 2.08 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ww has invested 0.07% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 10,097 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hmi Capital Limited invested in 21.26% or 6.36 million shares.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waddell& Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 69,669 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $29.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 205,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,870 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv Shs New.

