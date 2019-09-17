Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Maintains Position in Radnet (RDNT); As Green Plains (GPRE) Share Value Declined, Bessemer Securities Has Cut Its Holding by $2.23 Million

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 52,382 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN

Bessemer Securities Llc decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Securities Llc sold 222,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The institutional investor held 191,534 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, down from 414,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Securities Llc who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $418.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 378,069 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SEES HIGHER LIKELIHOOD OF HIGHER ETHANOL FORMULA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER MAKES ASSET SALE COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 16/05/2018 – Green Plains Fielding Calls About Assets Put Up for Sale: CEO

