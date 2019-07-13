Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Lowered Its Holding in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) as Shares Rose; Bkd Wealth Advisors Boosted Its Holding in Lakeland Finl (LKFN) as Shares Declined

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 889,896 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apollo’s Joe Azelby is leaving one year after joining firm- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Apollo Care LLC 04/12/2018; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Swings to Loss On Slide in Investment Income -Update; 19/04/2018 – There’s a strange celestial coincidence. 48 years ago today, the Apollo 13 astronauts returned home, just as bitcoin cash is mooning today; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-ILG INC EXPLORES MERGER WITH APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC’S DIAMOND RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INC; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 25/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS POWER UNIT IS SAID TO GET KKR, APOLLO INTEREST; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NCDS NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES WITHIN OVERALL BORROWING LIMITS OF CO

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (LKFN) by 221.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 30,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,206 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 63,895 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 4.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $387,913 activity. The insider DE BATTY JILL A sold 3,672 shares worth $166,672. Shares for $89,974 were sold by Steiner Jonathan P on Wednesday, February 6. Gavin Michael E had sold 5,000 shares worth $227,153 on Tuesday, February 5.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 25,128 shares to 217,342 shares, valued at $14.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 5,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,775 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold LKFN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.59 million shares or 2.65% more from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,644 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 89,329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 123,514 were accumulated by Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 62,915 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1St Source Bancshares holds 89,264 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 78,853 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 37,639 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 260 shares. Clean Yield Gru invested in 1,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amer International has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Geode Lc accumulated 320,311 shares.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70 million for 14.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

