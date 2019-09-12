Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Increases Position in Radnet (RDNT); Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Holds Holding in Dominos Pizza (DPZ)

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 150,089 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 13,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $246.64. About 287,988 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO ISSUE ABOUT $825M NEW NOTES; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Closes at Record High as CEO Prepares His Exit; 26/04/2018 – DPZ 1Q DOMESTIC CO-OWNED COMP GROWTH +6.4%, EST. +4.7%; 03/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 09/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Announces Refinancing Transaction; 23/05/2018 – Domino’s Awards ‘World’s Fastest Pizza Maker’; 16/04/2018 – KXLY Spokane: Domino’s Pizza will now deliver to outdoor locations; 09/03/2018 – Domino’s Confident of Growth at Home and Abroad

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,245 shares to 60,180 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has 189,779 shares. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 27,028 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Sg Americas has invested 0.03% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.11% or 33,932 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Company holds 3,893 shares. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 680,363 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,639 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Fin Architects reported 60 shares stake. The Iowa-based Principal Group Inc has invested 0.33% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Melvin Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.07% or 375,000 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc has invested 0.1% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 18,337 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) or 5,888 shares.

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: