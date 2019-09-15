Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by $525,000; As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Holder Roundview Capital Has Trimmed Position

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 1.94M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500.

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 39.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 5,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 8,669 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $472,000, down from 14,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Management holds 0.33% or 36,961 shares. Altrinsic Global Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 347,443 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.46 million shares. Greatmark Investment Partners owns 183,905 shares. 115,154 were accumulated by Bourgeon Ltd. Moreover, Boston And Inc has 1.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sageworth holds 0% or 15 shares. Harris Limited Partnership accumulated 12.56 million shares. Park Natl Oh stated it has 123,955 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Sfe Counsel invested in 0.65% or 27,905 shares. Regions Fincl stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has invested 0.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parsec Financial Mgmt reported 344,621 shares. 112,607 were reported by Moody Financial Bank Tru Division. Geode Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 17.97M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $444.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 33,099 shares to 245,404 shares, valued at $12.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 36,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 9.05 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $177.70M for 2.73 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.