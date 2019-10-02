Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Raised Its Radnet (RDNT) Position by $1.03 Million; Shares Rose; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $12.00 Million

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $685.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 131,824 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 90,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194.79M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134. About 18.42M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 62,254 shares to 695,847 shares, valued at $24.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 10,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

