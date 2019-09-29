Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Raised Its Holding in Radnet (RDNT) as Stock Rose; Energy Fuels (UUUU) Shareholder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Decreased Holding by $4.12 Million

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $713.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 136,895 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 51.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 597,350 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500.

Analysts await Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 68.75% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Energy Fuels Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.