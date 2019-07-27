Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Lowered Its Holding in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) by $560,000 as Share Value Rose; Enterprise Financial Services Holding in Exxon Mobil Cor (XOM) Has Lifted as Shares Rose

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 1.28 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 20/04/2018 – Apollo Plans to Take Diamond Resorts Public; 12/04/2018 – FirstGroup extends share surge after rejecting Apollo approach; 12/04/2018 – FirstGroup could face pressure to break up after rejecting approach; 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $166.9 MLN VS $682.1 MLN; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 120.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 54.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/03/2018 – Apollo Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Apollo Global Management, LLC; 12/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT’S PFD ISSUA; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Cor (XOM) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 7,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,403 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 25,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $106.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70M for 14.81 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

