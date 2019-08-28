Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Lowered Its Holding in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) as Share Price Rose; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Guardian Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $531,907 as Market Value Rose

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 612,950 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $166.9 MLN VS $682.1 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 29/05/2018 – HNA’S NH HOTEL STAKE IS SAID TO DRAW ELLIOTT, APOLLO INTEREST; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Apollo Plans to Take Diamond Resorts Public; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ILG INC ILG.O EXPLORES MERGER WITH APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC’S APO.N DIAMOND RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INC; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q NET INCOME 2.5B RUPEES, EST. 2.48B; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 2.50 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 2.28 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – TO USE NET PROCEEDS & CASH ON HAND TO REPAY OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 6,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 21,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 1.50 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na stated it has 1,700 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc stated it has 302,897 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 4,890 shares stake. Barnett And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 640 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 249,192 shares. Compton Cap Ri accumulated 0.09% or 7,700 shares. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Lc has invested 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 1.25M are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Natixis invested in 0.41% or 2.31M shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,498 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 3.58 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn holds 0.05% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Illinois-based Citadel Llc has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Siemens, Corindus, Broadcom, Platinum, McAfee, Groupon | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 09, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Merck, Amgen, Silver Lake, GIC, Ancestry.com, Vista – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.