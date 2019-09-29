Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Decreased Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by $525,000 as Valuation Rose; As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Bluemar Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 5.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 1.79M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 8,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 112,202 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, down from 120,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.12M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 10.17 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9,408 shares to 37,443 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 29,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $137.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 79,604 shares to 452,500 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.