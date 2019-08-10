Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Decreased Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake by $560,000; Share Value Rose; Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Maintains Position in Itron (ITRI)

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 1.45M shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO HOLD EARLY TALKS ON POTENTIAL RACKSPACE IPO; 30/03/2018 – Apollo-Backed MPM Holdings, Known as Momentive, Updates IPO Filing; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apollo’s Joe Azelby is leaving one year after joining firm- Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – INDIA’S APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 445.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 499.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management has approached Xerox to express interest in a possible acquisition, sources said; 30/05/2018 – HNA’s Spanish Hotelier Stake Is Said to Attract Elliott, Apollo; 26/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE BACK-TO-BACK CONTRACT TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO; 08/05/2018 – Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO TO OFFER PFD SHRS; 25/05/2018 – BNN: Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 16,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 225,477 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52 million, up from 209,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 225,366 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 20/03/2018 – Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Financial Advisers invested in 0% or 22,689 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 7,450 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stelac Advisory Service Lc has 0.08% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 99,064 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 1.55 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hillman invested 11.82% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,552 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sol Capital Management Company stated it has 63,000 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 116,948 shares. Fmr Limited Co owns 6.28M shares. Cheyne Capital Management (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 87,418 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 11,343 shares. Endeavour Capital Advsr reported 51,861 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Lc Delaware invested in 442,731 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 33,653 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $33.89 million activity.