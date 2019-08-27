Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Decreased Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position by $560,000 as Share Price Rose; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Upped Holding in Macerich Co (MAC) by $3.07 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 45.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 71,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 229,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, up from 157,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 152,677 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 218,674 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 19/04/2018 – There’s a strange celestial coincidence. 48 years ago today, the Apollo 13 astronauts returned home, just as bitcoin cash is mooning today; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Swings to Loss On Slide in Investment Income -Update; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 120.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 54.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/05/2018 – Johnson Controls Power Unit Is Said to Draw KKR, Apollo Interest; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 bln for third natural resources fund; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO; 11/04/2018 – U.K. Rail Operator FirstGroup Rejects Bid Approach From Apollo; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 18.63 BLN RUPEES VS 16.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. $202,500 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C. Stephen Andrea M bought 20,000 shares worth $649,882. $91,280 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by Volk Kenneth on Friday, August 9.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 134,800 shares to 777,800 shares, valued at $146.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 492,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,500 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.