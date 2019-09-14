Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Boosted Stake in Radnet (RDNT) by $1.03 Million; Rr Advisors Has Upped Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $758.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 228,371 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.74 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.19M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 5.28 million shares traded or 49.61% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IMO 2020 And What It Means For Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston-based midstream giant makes exec promotions, including COO and chief commercial officer – Houston Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Energy Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Architects Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 19,707 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 117,317 shares. Guyasuta Advsr stated it has 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bartlett And Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 9,936 shares. 4.05M were accumulated by Natixis. Mairs Pwr accumulated 9,200 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 14,103 shares stake. Artemis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Tortoise Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Blair William And Il invested in 0.15% or 882,966 shares. Seven Post Investment Office Ltd Partnership invested in 33,140 shares. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Nj reported 0.07% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.37% or 44,426 shares. Ballentine Prtn Lc has 0.21% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 152,221 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $851.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 724,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).