Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Boosted Radnet (RDNT) Holding by $1.03 Million; Perigon Wealth Management Has Upped Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $553,600

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $753.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 149,508 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,557 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 16,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $167.44. About 2.07 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RadNet Expands its Efforts in Artificial Intelligence – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RadNet Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Increases Financial Guidance Levels – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Prweb.com and their article: “Ezra Expands Its Full-Body Cancer Screening Service to California – PR Web” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Tru Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 1,273 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 340,347 shares. Lederer & Associate Counsel Ca has 0.36% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,270 shares. Farmers National Bank invested 0.39% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 2,239 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Liberty Capital Mgmt holds 0.2% or 2,599 shares. 11,416 are held by Covington Invest. Independent Invsts stated it has 1.86% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Grassi Inv Management owns 38,600 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated, California-based fund reported 4.44M shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc has 0.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.26% or 239,335 shares. Walleye Trading Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mad River owns 1,670 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,179 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Can 3Mâ€™s Healthcare Segment Make Up For Weak Industrial Revenues In 2019? – Forbes” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Gain on Thursday With Improved Global Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 3M Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ MMM – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.