Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Decreased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Position by $525,000 as Stock Price Rose; Impala Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Mohawk Inds (MHK) as Stock Value Declined

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 1.49M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 230,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 654,460 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.51M, down from 885,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 309,922 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 926,070 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $63.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 182,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $191.92 million for 11.66 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. The insider BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought 2,000 shares worth $235,375.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. The insider BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought 2,000 shares worth $235,375.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $137.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 79,604 shares to 452,500 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

