Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Decreased Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding by $560,000; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Capital Returns Management Has Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 47,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 465,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69 million, down from 513,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 514,490 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.44B market cap company. The stock increased 5.82% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 1.97 million shares traded or 42.24% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 05/03/2018 U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 07/03/2018 – APOLLO MINERALS LTD AON.AX – TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 20% INTEREST IN COUFLENS PROJECT IN SOUTHERN FRANCE; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO CONSIDER IPO OF CLOUD-HOSTING FIRM RACKSPACE; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals In India To Acquire Two Accuray Radixact(R) Systems ARAY; 11/04/2018 – REG-Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Company Secretary Change; 02/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-HNA’s Spanish hotelier stake attracts Elliott, Apollo interest – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS – KKR AND KAYNE, WITH HAYMAKER MANAGEMENT, APOLLO, AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TO A TAXABLE ENTITY; 13/04/2018 – TERiX Enhances Apollo Internal Systems to Deliver Value

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Company owns 130,819 shares. 116,948 are owned by Jane Street Limited. Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 12,154 shares. 51,861 were reported by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. 559,196 are held by Alkeon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Mckinley Capital Lc Delaware reported 442,731 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. 47,939 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Barnett Company holds 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 640 shares. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt owns 15,031 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moors And Cabot owns 10,000 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,469 shares. Lpl Finance Llc, a California-based fund reported 76,454 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 15,552 shares.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo to Present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo to Offer Senior Notes NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apollo Global Management – Bargain With Huge Upside And 6.8% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apollo Announces Release of 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Apollo Global Management, LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 06, 2019.