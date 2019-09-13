Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Cut Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding by $525,000 as Stock Value Rose; Hawk Ridge Management Stake in Brightcove (BCOV) Has Lowered by $665,000 as Market Value Rose

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 1.14M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 66,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.95M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $425.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 116,787 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $165 MLN TO $168 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Brightcove Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK WILL SUCCEED KEVIN RHODES; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Launches OTT Flow X, Powered by Accedo; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE: KEVIN RHODES LEAVING CO. FOR NEW OPPORTUNITY; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND SALES OPERATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Stock Just Dropped 13.5% – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Time to buy? Argentina’s bargain basement stocks start to gain appeal – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Argentine Financial Stocks Just Took Another Turn for the Worse – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $173.87 million for 2.89 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $137.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 79,604 shares to 452,500 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MMM, BCOV, ZAYO – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Brightcove Inc (BCOV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Brightcove (BCOV) Breaks Even in Q4 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “cielo24 and Brightcove Partner to Increase Video Discovery, Engagement and Reach Through Integration – PR Web” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 92,774 shares to 300,393 shares, valued at $43.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garrett Motion Inc by 282,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% EPS growth.