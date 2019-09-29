Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) Touches $26.01 Low on Sep, 29; Sprott Boosted Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Stake By $2.86 Million

The stock of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) reached all time low today, Sep, 29 and still has $24.19 target or 7.00% below today’s $26.01 share price. This indicates more downside for the $10.37B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $24.19 PT is reached, the company will be worth $725.76M less. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 1.88 million shares traded. Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sprott Inc increased Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) stake by 57.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 953,126 shares as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)’s stock rose 25.75%. The Sprott Inc holds 2.62M shares with $9.46M value, up from 1.67 million last quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc now has $524.16 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 2.62 million shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold FSM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 50.76 million shares or 16.31% less from 60.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corecommodity Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 47,714 shares. Van Eck Associate reported 8.90 million shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 113,342 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 382,562 shares. Shell Asset Management Com invested in 13,418 shares or 0% of the stock. Raffles Associates Limited Partnership owns 140,000 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 235,034 shares. The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Virtu Limited Liability Corp has 33,619 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Hsbc Public Lc owns 20,566 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 3.06M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chewy has $3300 highest and $3200 lowest target. $32.67’s average target is 25.61% above currents $26.01 stock price. Chewy had 5 analyst reports since June 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, September 18.