Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Upped Position in Mastercard (MA) by $789,866 as Market Value Rose; Boston Scientific (BSX) Position Has Raised by American Century Companies Inc

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 265,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.40M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.97 million, up from 4.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 4.89 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 11/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Real-World Data Demonstrating Success Of SMART Pass On The S-ICD System

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 3,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 792,316 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.10M, up from 789,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,352 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $74.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 885,214 shares, and cut its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $13.25 million activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Dividend Investing Works for All Ages – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gofen Glossberg Lc Il owns 154,442 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 58,445 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Davis R M accumulated 2,883 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,175 shares. Great Lakes Limited Com holds 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 30,031 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 3.62 million shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank reported 0.26% stake. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 0.36% or 613,985 shares. Central Asset And Mngmt (Hk) Limited holds 1.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,560 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wesbanco Bank & Trust invested 1.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alabama-based Notis has invested 4.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.8% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,604 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 415,221 shares. Moreover, Korea Inv has 0.31% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 1.81 million shares. Btim owns 12,002 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs, Missouri-based fund reported 13,471 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,672 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability owns 61,254 shares. Orbimed Advsr Limited Com holds 3.44% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 5.79M shares. Comm Bank holds 88,906 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oakworth Inc invested in 2,904 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.01% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Geode holds 0.18% or 17.79M shares in its portfolio. 22,791 are held by Da Davidson And Communications. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability has 2,275 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Goelzer Investment has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.96 million activity. $1.77 million worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) was sold by Fitzgerald Joseph Michael.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 9,350 shares to 18,290 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 48,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,391 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).