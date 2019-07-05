Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Upped Position in Cbs New (CBS) by $625,464 as Share Price Declined; Bb&T (BBT) Holder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Raised Its Stake by $898,702

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 12,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 289,920 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, up from 277,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 1.72 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-CBS Submitted Bid For Viacom That Is Below Its Market Value – CNBC, Citing; 03/04/2018 – CBS prepares below-market Viacom offer in reunion effort; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS AMENDS CBS’ BYLAWS; 14/05/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Weekly News Roundup | Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal –; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS HAS NO INTENTION OF FORCING A MERGER THAT IS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH CBS AND VIACOM; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Viacom `immediately rejected’ CBS’s takeover bid; 25/04/2018 – A Healthier Viacom Makes a CBS Deal Trickier — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 48.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 19,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,651 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 40,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 2.48M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 6,745 shares to 224,624 shares, valued at $14.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 5,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,090 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Tru accumulated 371,733 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Thompson Investment Mgmt Inc has 135,534 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Hourglass Cap Llc has 1.95% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.32% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Virtu Financial Limited Company has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 55,368 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 2,461 shares. Pension owns 415,226 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited reported 12,337 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.15% or 125,020 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,099 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Limited Co reported 204,582 shares stake. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 268,218 shares.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Desus & Mero Offer Showtime And CBS Marketing Leverage – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Could a CBS-Viacom Merger Create a New Streaming Giant? – The Motley Fool” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amid A Pot Stock Boom, I Have Misgivings About Aurora Cannabis Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DOJ settles with five broadcasters in info-sharing probe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 33,141 shares to 170,066 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 27,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,174 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Ltd Liability accumulated 140,058 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 177,394 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Rech holds 0.07% or 148,866 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 9,665 shares or 0% of the stock. 70,902 are held by Old Point Tru And Financial Ser N A. Gofen Glossberg Limited Company Il reported 251,855 shares stake. Haverford Fincl Services reported 2.17% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Smith Salley Assoc reported 110,178 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.08% or 632,969 shares. D Scott Neal reported 6,662 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 8,458 shares. Salzhauer Michael has 58,277 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Oakworth holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 3,395 shares. Paragon Ltd Llc owns 6,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of BB&T Were Up 10% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider ETF (XLF) Still Has a Chance – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BB&T Corporation (BBT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.