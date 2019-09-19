Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Trimmed Washington Fed (WAFD) Stake by $485,180; Stock Value Rose; Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.93 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 87,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 607,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.71M, down from 695,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 571,267 shares traded or 38.87% up from the average. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA SEES 3Q NET REV. $255M TO $270.0M, EST. $257.0M; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES SAYS UNDERTAKEN INVESTIGATION OF THE CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS CO LEARNED OF WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE ADVISORS; 18/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Alerts Investors to Nasdaq Notification; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q EPS 51C, ADJ. EPS 54C, EST. 41C; 10/05/2018 – KLIC PROBE ON UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE EMPLOYEE; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Industries: Expands Warning on Earnings Press Releases, Saying Certain Ones Should Not Be Relied Upon; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA UNABLE TO FILE 10-Q ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 3Q Rev $255M-$270M

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 14,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 195,682 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 209,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 397,626 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR BANCORP TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVES; 23/04/2018 – Royal Financial, Inc. Completes Integration of Washington Federal Bank for Savings; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. by 177,100 shares to 507,580 shares, valued at $22.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS) by 16,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 2,961 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $118.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

