Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Trimmed Quanta Svcs (PWR) Stake by $447,678; As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Share Value Rose, Opaleye Management Increased Its Stake by $553,872

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 11,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 215,440 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.23 million, down from 227,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 1.52 million shares traded or 15.65% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 12,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 226,388 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.19M, up from 213,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 259,917 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $328.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 125,000 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $24.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fibrogen Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 48,310 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Incorporated owns 5,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Fisher Asset Limited has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Legal General Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 2.37M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tekla Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 139,608 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0.04% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Daiwa Grp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Aperio Gru Ltd has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Trexquant Investment L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,075 shares. 2.09M are owned by Orbimed Advisors Limited. Amer Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

