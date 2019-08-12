Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Stake in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Has Cut by $11.40 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Middleton & Co Upped Holding

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 48.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 79,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 84,831 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 million, down from 164,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $108.91. About 1.60 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts, The Post has learned. The interest has come in the form of back-channel approaches, sources familiar with the situation said; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Reduces Board Size to 8; 04/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO GLASS LEWIS & CO REPORT RELATED TO ELECTION OF DIRECTORS TO CO’S BOARD AT MAY 16 ANNUAL MEETING; 12/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Drops Litigation Against Former Largest Shareholder Kazuo Okada — Filing; 28/03/2018 – KIM SINATRA, GENERAL COUNSEL FOR WYNN RESORTS, STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 24/04/2018 – Wynn posts upbeat adjusted profits on Macau gains; 22/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Proceeds Will Be Used to Pay Loan Of Up to $800M; 23/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU DECLARES SPECIAL DIV HK$0.75/SHR; 08/03/2018 – WYNN – AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT ARUZE USA WILL NOT CONSIDER ITSELF A PARTY TO AMENDED & RESTATED STOCKHOLDERS AGREEMENT

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.38M, up from 18,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – MUMTALAKAT MOVES INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUD; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list; 20/03/2018 – Amazon has surged 35 percent this year, dwarfing Alphabet’s 4 percent gain; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 12,491 shares to 607,583 shares, valued at $24.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 823,778 shares stake. Assets Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 71,009 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Korea accumulated 0.01% or 13,250 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 125,842 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Company reported 2,428 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 3,469 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Melvin Capital Mngmt Lp has 975,000 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,778 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl reported 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Sei invested in 0.01% or 19,817 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Lc stated it has 2,125 shares. Kensico Capital Mgmt Corp owns 53,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,436 shares to 33,578 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,198 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).