Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Stake In Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Was Raised; Reaves W H & Company Lowered Its Holding in Chevron Com (CVX) by $6.88 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 61,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.26 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 4.54 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation Com (CVX) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 55,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,741 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.25M, down from 244,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $123.58. About 1.03 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.50% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 130,983 shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $96.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com (NYSE:PNW) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE).

