Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Stake in Dollar Gen New (DG) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose; As Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (OEC) Valuation Declined, Holder Ameriprise Financial Decreased Its Holding

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (OEC) by 55.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.37 million, down from 3.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 192,042 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 3,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 215,650 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.15 million, down from 219,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $159.06. About 867,827 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 15,460 shares stake. Fil reported 32,171 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 380,098 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd has 1.91 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cibc Financial Bank Usa owns 7,812 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 2.43% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Provident Investment Management accumulated 5.58% or 278,497 shares. Naples Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 9,237 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd owns 529 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 32,908 shares. Gradient Investments Lc accumulated 9,509 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability owns 33,926 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 146,395 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 40,397 shares to 762,148 shares, valued at $69.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 18,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.17M for 29.03 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 86,339 shares to 476,727 shares, valued at $81.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blckrck Util Infra & Pwr Opp (BUI).