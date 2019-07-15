Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Stake in Citigroup (C) Boosted by $1.25 Million; Scharf Investments Has Lifted Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake by $2.93 Million

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 25,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.04 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $122.77. About 738,741 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 17,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.61M, up from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.36 million shares traded or 16.47% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASE DRIVEN BY HIGHER REVENUES, LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGHER EXPENSES AND COST OF CREDIT; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 09/04/2018 – Citi warns of bigger market corrections ahead – but says ‘buy on the dips’; 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,941 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $131.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 68,326 shares to 230,980 shares, valued at $24.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

