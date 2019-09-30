Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Stake in Bb&T (BBT) Lifted by $1.75 Million; Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Share Value Declined While Mangrove Partners Has Increased Its Holding

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 380,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 3.84 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74M, up from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 646,324 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 35,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 706,746 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.72 million, up from 671,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 2.17M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $80,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold CPRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 59.80 million shares or 0.94% less from 60.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Paradigm Mngmt New York has invested 0.01% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0% or 63,211 shares. 26,932 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 10,227 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Prudential Financial reported 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 148,800 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 144,522 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 131,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 28,281 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 96,894 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 0% or 56,400 shares. 24,188 are held by Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Company.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20,201 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $141.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 50,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc has 1.83 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 125,573 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bainco International, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 169,425 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 708,173 shares. 18,654 are held by Thomasville Fincl Bank. Omers Administration accumulated 0% or 4,700 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.04% or 1.23M shares. Numerixs Inv Tech has 0.08% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Brown Advisory holds 78,535 shares. Whittier accumulated 331 shares. Brinker Capital holds 169,494 shares. Maryland Cap Management has invested 0.36% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Lincoln National Corp holds 0.02% or 8,657 shares.