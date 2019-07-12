Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Raised Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $1.61 Million as Valuation Rose; As Moodys (MCO) Stock Price Rose, Meritage Group LP Has Decreased by $12.85 Million Its Holding

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $202.81. About 90,645 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial A1 To Logan Township Mua, Nj’s Sewer Revenue Bonds; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A B2 Corporate Family Rating To Atotech Uk Topco Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Expects Fico’s Free Cash Flow to Range From 25% to 30% Over Next 12-18 Months as Percentage of Debt; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To $1.1b Of Nyc Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Kkr Clo 21 Ltd; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes Of Wfrbs 2013-C16; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Firstcash’s Unsecured Rating To Ba2 With A Positive Outlook; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Harpswell, Maine Go

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 15,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.33 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $114.69. About 1.44M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s, Walmart’s Asda to create UK supermarket powerhouse; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Will Promote Walmart, Sam’s Club Locations to Existing Customer Base; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank likely to part-sell India’s Flipkart stake to Walmart – Times of India; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart Board Is Said to Approve $15 Billion Deal With Walmart; 18/04/2018 – Walmart: Discounters Are Eating up the Grocery Growth — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Walmart is near a deal to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart; 13/04/2018 – KYKR: Yodeling Walmart Kid Could Be Performing At Coachella; 31/05/2018 – PlanetRetail RNG, One Click Retail and Clavis Insight to Host A Special Edition ‘Winning with Walmart’ Webinar for Consumer Goods Brands; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart’s Flipkart Deal Clearly an Investment for the Future

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset reported 1.06% stake. Broadview Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lynch Associate In stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wade G W invested in 0.03% or 3,606 shares. Trustco Bancshares N Y has 1.19% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 10,881 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 3,020 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Btim Corp reported 4,557 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 138,365 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 108 shares. 9,743 are held by Founders Securities. Signature Est Invest Advsr Ltd has invested 1.94% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Penobscot Investment has 0.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,776 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 0.4% stake.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,442 shares to 615,468 shares, valued at $106.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 65,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,583 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,522 shares. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 75 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Everence owns 0.07% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,170 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 12,830 shares stake. Ghp Invest Inc stated it has 28,052 shares. Hudock Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd Liability invested in 4,127 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Atwood Palmer invested in 0.07% or 2,800 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 4,031 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 267,416 shares. Underhill Investment Management Llc invested in 1,300 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 3,288 shares. Regions Corp invested in 11,848 shares.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 155,004 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $248.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 8,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $371.31M for 26.14 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.