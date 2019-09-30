Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Position in Walmart (WMT) Decreased by $2.17 Million; Gramercy Funds Management Boosted Stake in Vale S A (VALE) by $4.31 Million

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92 million, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 10.78 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 08/03/2018 VALE CALLS HOLDERS MEETING ON CHANGES TO BYLAWS FOR APRIL 13; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 18/04/2018 – ASHLAR DEVELOPMENT BUYS NICHOLS VALE COMMUNITY IN MT. JULIET; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bradesco eyes closing up to 200 branches this year -CEO; 25/05/2018 – Infomine: Vale sees key mine topping iron ore output forecasts in 2018; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES PRODUCTION WILL INEVITABLY BE REDUCED DUE TO A SCARCITY OF CERTAIN MATERIALS; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS BRAZILIAN COURT POSTPONED TO JUNE 25 DEADLINE FOR CONCLUSION OF COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF SAMARCO DISASTER; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 2020 BONDS; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO IS NOT SATISFIED WITH NICKEL PRICE; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS NORTH OPERATIONS RUNNING NORMALLY AMID TRUCK STRIKE

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 19,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.49 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.44 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/03/2018 – Tesco, Morrisons lead big four pack as inflation eases – Kantar Worldpanel; 17/05/2018 – Walmart earnings: $1.14 per share, vs $1.12 expected; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 06/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart plans $2-3 billion push for Flipkart; 20/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S G4S EXPECTS CASH BUSINESS GROWTH IN DEVELOPED ECONOMIES TO OUTPACE EMERGING COUNTRIES IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO IS HOPEFUL PEOPLE WILL COME OUT OF INDIA TO LEAD PARTS OF THE RETAILER’S BUSINESS AND EXPECTS TO SEE TECH INNOVATION FROM THE MARKET; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SHR $0.72; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.14; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $122.7 BLN, UP 4.4 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to expand grocery delivery business to 800 stores by year’s end; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Says It Will Pay for Its Workers to Earn College Degrees; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $195.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 307,186 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,175 shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “African miners reviewing legalities around tailings dam failures – expert – MINING.com” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Vale Stock Fell 10% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wheaton Precious Metals: A Gold Stock to Avoid for Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Top Copper Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Vale SA Stock Plummeted Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 1,389 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Lc has 119,054 shares. Mitchell Management reported 20,803 shares. Washington Tru Bank reported 3,239 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. California-based West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 696 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus holds 611,996 shares. Cls Invs Llc stated it has 1,577 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Altfest L J Communication, New York-based fund reported 9,391 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Rothschild Investment Il invested in 0.5% or 38,204 shares. Moreover, Ami Management has 1.37% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 24,249 shares. Lincoln National Corporation holds 13,501 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 661 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Kroger Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huge upside seen for Walmart from PhonePe asset – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart snuffs out e-cigarette sales – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Going on With Amazon’s Whole Foods’ Pricing? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 2,961 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $118.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).