Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Position In Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Was Has Raised; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Btim Has Raised Stake

Btim Corp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 34,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 829,768 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.69M, up from 795,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $97.04. About 1.90M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 203,429 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.03 million, up from 200,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $13.54 during the last trading session, reaching $497.8. About 258,174 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 718,486 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $15.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 141,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,032 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical Consistently Adds to Earnings-Driven Extended-Hours Moves in Follow-On Regular Session – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Intuitive Surgical, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ISRG) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nevro (NVRO) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Veeva Systems (VEEV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.34% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Covington holds 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 33 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 2,742 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Healthcor Management Lp has invested 3.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Conning Incorporated invested 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cap Ok has invested 0.21% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 210,764 are held by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Iberiabank Corporation reported 0.12% stake. Regentatlantic Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,150 shares. Inv Counsel reported 760 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 4,385 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bahl & Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 9,676 shares. 3,480 were accumulated by Nomura.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Safe Stocks to Buy While the Market Melts Down – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Move Over PSL, Starbucksâ€™ New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Share Price Has Gained 132%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Comments on Starbucks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39,906 shares to 771,181 shares, valued at $107.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 5,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,518 shares, and cut its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,000 shares. Timber Creek Capital Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hs Management Limited holds 1.92% or 766,595 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,601 shares or 0.02% of the stock. White Pine Com holds 2.39% or 64,337 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Monetary Management Inc reported 0.46% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kwmg Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Zevin Asset Management stated it has 0.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Amer Commercial Bank invested in 0.21% or 8,783 shares. Suncoast Equity Management reported 189,679 shares stake. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.46% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability reported 157,300 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited owns 730,483 shares. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability reported 7,378 shares stake.