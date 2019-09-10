Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Lowered Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $394,680; Stock Declined; As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Market Value Declined, Centre Asset Management Upped Position by $1.97 Million

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 28,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 106,960 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 78,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 808,157 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 6,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 570,257 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.70 million, down from 576,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.60M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $956.90 million for 8.76 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 261,175 shares to 956,511 shares, valued at $14.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).

