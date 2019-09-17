Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $4.90 Million; Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose While Allen Investment Management Raised Holding

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 23,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 938,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.26M, down from 962,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $227.94. About 1.72 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 40,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 102,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30 million, up from 61,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $116.34. About 1.79M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 21/03/2018 – Island Packet: Walmart talks about surveillance video after alleged Beaufort County abduction attempt; 27/03/2018 – Walmart Pulls Cosmopolitan Magazine From Checkouts Amid Pressure; 26/03/2018 – WALMART: BELSHAM FORMERLY OF TESCO; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 07/05/2018 – WALMART INTRODUCES ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO HELP CURB OPIOID ABUSE AND MISUSE; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 03/04/2018 – Walmart is launching a global money transfer service called Walmart2World; 17/04/2018 – Walmart Revamps E-commerce Site — MarketWatch; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s, Walmart’s Asda to create UK supermarket powerhouse

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 4,828 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns stated it has 20,266 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 92,542 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Country Club Trust Na owns 8,708 shares. Parsons Management Inc Ri holds 47,876 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Haverford Trust Co has 0.32% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 85,280 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Barbara Oil reported 27,500 shares. Cim Investment Mangement reported 0.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13,842 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cannell Peter B, a New York-based fund reported 105,289 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Comm Inc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Heritage Investors has invested 1.71% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.61 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 5,636 shares to 428,400 shares, valued at $42.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 34,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 864,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Architects Incorporated holds 0.18% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 8,515 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) holds 203,893 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. 11,150 are owned by Baystate Wealth Management Ltd. Charter Trust has 0.58% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 44,957 shares. Sky Inv Lc owns 2,200 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 11,417 shares. Cadence Cap Limited Liability invested in 1,859 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.59% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 457,296 are owned by Edgar Lomax Co Va. Hexavest Incorporated, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 432,170 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Green Valley Investors Lc has invested 3.65% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stonebridge Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Jones Finance Lllp owns 0% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 9,452 shares.