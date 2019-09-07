Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Lowered Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $392,000; Market Value Rose; Neuberger Berman Group Raised Home Depot (HD) Position by $18.55 Million as Stock Value Rose

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 421,153 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.38 million, down from 422,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02M shares traded or 65.21% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 97,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567.28 million, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 10,490 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp holds 16,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mengis Cap Mngmt accumulated 14,034 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Company stated it has 185,244 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability owns 55,243 shares. Legacy Private, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,177 shares. Asset Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.49% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hl stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has 33,260 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.82% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Jag Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,020 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bsw Wealth Partners holds 0.09% or 988 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.36% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.02 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Where Will Costco Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Moneysaving 101: Four ways to cut college textbook costs – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hooker Furniture Corporation Reports Second Quarter Sales and Earnings – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 7,975 shares to 303,082 shares, valued at $17.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 37,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc Reit by 161,056 shares to 342,899 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Investment Corp by 51,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 897,755 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.