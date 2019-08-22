Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Lowered Its Allstate (ALL) Holding as Market Value Rose; Disney (DIS) Stake Upped by Fayerweather Charles

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 6,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 279,002 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61M, down from 285,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.72. About 538,467 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $135.93. About 3.74 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin & Tn reported 14,246 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund holds 39,863 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,001 were accumulated by Fincl Advisory Ser. Condor invested in 0.41% or 22,618 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Ltd stated it has 1.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Yhb Inv Advsr reported 93,633 shares. Patten & Patten Tn invested in 0.28% or 23,063 shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept has invested 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 2.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Citigroup holds 0.27% or 2.51M shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Financial holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,703 shares. Argi Investment Lc has 8,170 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 28,883 shares to 537,247 shares, valued at $22.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 48,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Mngmt owns 1,426 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 452 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hl Fincl Lc invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Regentatlantic Llc holds 112,597 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.15% or 507,304 shares. 241 are owned by Burt Wealth Advsrs. Williams Jones & Assoc Lc holds 0.01% or 4,500 shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Lafayette Invs Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 2,259 shares. Fincl Counselors stated it has 22,774 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) has 0.05% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 8,798 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.07% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Matarin Ltd Liability Co owns 38,962 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 586,976 shares or 0.6% of the stock.