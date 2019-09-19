Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Lowered Holding in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) by $900,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Lands End New (LE) Shares Declined While Rbs Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $6.51 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 427,347 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.79M, down from 452,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 7,291 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Rbs Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbs Partners Lp sold 542,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 5.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.35M, down from 5.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbs Partners Lp who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $422.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 67,585 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at Kildeer Store; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at KiIdeer Store; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $37.3M; 08/03/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – Firefighters on the scene of a blaze in the Whitewater area at Kannah Creek & Lands End Roads. At; 25/04/2018 – Lands’ End Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End Celebrates The 5th Anniversary of Its UPF 50 Swim Tee; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Rev $510.6M; 28/03/2018 – Lands’ End Announces Participation In The 4th Annual Cowen Future Of The Consumer Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lands’ End Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LE); 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Retail Segment Revenue Fell 8.7% to $55.1M

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 24,566 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $69.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 40,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

