Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Lowered Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding By $372,960; Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) SI Decreased By 9.29%

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 1.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 3,552 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 6.91%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 197,327 shares with $20.83M value, down from 200,879 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $13.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 661,837 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) had a decrease of 9.29% in short interest. AQUA’s SI was 3.22 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.29% from 3.54M shares previously. With 462,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)’s short sellers to cover AQUA’s short positions. The SI to Evoqua Water Technologies Corp’s float is 4.18%. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 326,286 shares traded. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has declined 32.12% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AQUA News: 08/05/2018 – EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.10; 12/03/2018 – EVOQUA BUYS PACIFIC OZONE TECH TO EXPAND INDUSTRIAL; 21/03/2018 – Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Closing of Secondary Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 22/05/2018 – EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP – SWANN’S ADDITION BRINGS SIZE OF EVOQUA BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS; 12/03/2018 – EVOQUA BUYS PACIFIC OZONE TECHNOLOGY, NO TERMS; 11/04/2018 – EVOQUA – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH GIOTTO WATER S.R.L. IN RELATION TO DISTRIBUTION OF EVOQUA’S MEMCOR PRODUCT RANGE IN EUROPE; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Giotto Water wrongly coded to finance company; 12/03/2018 – Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Launch of Secondary Public Offering; 22/05/2018 – lntervala Lands Order from New Customer Evoqua Water Technologies; 08/05/2018 – EVOQUA WATER 2Q REV. $333.7M, EST. $321.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. World Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,682 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 15,300 shares. Qs Investors Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Carlson LP reported 458,137 shares stake. 3,503 are held by M&T Bank & Trust. Blair William And Il reported 7,923 shares stake. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma stated it has 161,634 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 1.37M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr reported 4,111 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blb&B Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. 2,635 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bankshares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 39,759 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 7,790 shares. Amarillo Commercial Bank has 31,657 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Share Price Has Gained 140%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ATO’s profit will be $54.37M for 61.98 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 14,850 shares to 3.81 million valued at $160.96M in 2019Q2. It also upped Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) stake by 25,028 shares and now owns 1.47 million shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy has $12100 highest and $10900 lowest target. $119.67’s average target is 4.93% above currents $114.05 stock price. Atmos Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ATO in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10900 target in Friday, August 16 report.

More notable recent Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Aqua America, Inc.’s (NYSE:WTR) 3.8% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Aqua America, Inc.’s (NYSE:WTR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 24% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Aqua America, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WTR) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

EWT Holdings I Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.