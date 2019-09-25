Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Lifted Position in Motorola Solutions (MSI) as Share Value Rose; Pcm (PCMI) Stock Price Rose While Weber Alan W Trimmed by $2.90 Million Its Holding

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 1,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 138,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.14M, up from 136,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $169.23. About 1.17 million shares traded or 15.96% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Activity of TSR-042 Monotherapy Demonstrated in Patients With MSI-high Endometrial and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers; 30/05/2018 – MSI’s BoCommLife Deal in Line with Insurers’ Strategy but Contribution Limited in the Short Term; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 82,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.54M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35M market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.01 billion activity. On Thursday, September 5 Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. sold $961.58 million worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 5.47 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Invest stated it has 1,455 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Diversified Trust invested 0.1% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Co invested in 2,405 shares. Griffin Asset owns 82 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.18% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 3,865 shares. Fincl Architects holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 116 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.12% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Raymond James And Assoc invested in 1.55M shares or 0.37% of the stock. 22,091 are owned by M&T Retail Bank. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 80,407 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Natixis Advsr LP has 0.07% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 47,876 shares. 29,800 were reported by Korea Corporation. Bokf Na holds 4,485 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17,214 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $213.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,263 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).