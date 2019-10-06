Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL INDITEX SA OR (IDEXF) Shorts Lowered By 9.51%

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 0.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc acquired 10,340 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 2.21 million shares with $309.01M value, up from 2.20 million last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $236.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney

INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL INDITEX SA OR (OTCMKTS:IDEXF) had a decrease of 9.51% in short interest. IDEXF’s SI was 4.19M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 9.51% from 4.63 million shares previously. With 20,700 avg volume, 202 days are for INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL INDITEX SA OR (OTCMKTS:IDEXF)’s short sellers to cover IDEXF’s short positions. It closed at $29.57 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burke And Herbert Bancorporation And Tru Co reported 11,937 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 7.70 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Papp L Roy & reported 2.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lomas Capital Ltd Company reported 5.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mcmillion Capital reported 145 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2.21 million are owned by Chevy Chase Tru. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited reported 88,206 shares stake. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,740 shares. Azimuth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 121,202 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,487 shares. Selway Asset Management accumulated 27,891 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Maryland-based Macroview Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 23,961 shares. 33,504 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker. Moreover, Culbertson A N & has 1.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 2,077 shares to 27,308 valued at $5.31M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 9,033 shares and now owns 980,139 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $158’s average target is 21.29% above currents $130.27 stock price. Walt Disney had 22 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line” on Monday, June 17. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line” on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 13. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 19 by Imperial Capital. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23.

