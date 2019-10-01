Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Increases Position in Comcast New (CMCSA); Edmp Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $2.59 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 14,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 3.81 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.96 million, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 8.40 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 18/04/2018 – Fox Cited Regulatory Concerns for Rejecting Comcast Bid – Filing; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s £22bn swoop for Sky ignites three-way media battle; 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…; 30/03/2018 – Comcast Is a Bargain Even With Its Risks — Barrons.com

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 318.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 47,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 62,954 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43M, up from 15,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.02. About 3.42M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 7,618 shares to 581,443 shares, valued at $114.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

