Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Increased By $613,196 Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding; Shorts at Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltdhares (TNP) Raised By 24.96%

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 0.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc acquired 3,739 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)'s stock rose 5.74%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 415,783 shares with $68.31M value, up from 412,044 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $72.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.02. About 1.09 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltdhares (NYSE:TNP) had an increase of 24.96% in short interest. TNP's SI was 331,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 24.96% from 265,600 shares previously. With 122,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltdhares (NYSE:TNP)'s short sellers to cover TNP's short positions. The SI to Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltdhares's float is 0.58%. The stock increased 5.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 107,094 shares traded. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) has declined 13.60% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500.



Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $255.81 million. The firm offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It currently has negative earnings. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 3.08% above currents $167.02 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley.



Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 1,629 shares to 144,245 valued at $41.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 65,190 shares and now owns 316,583 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was reduced too.